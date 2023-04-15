Trump’s new financial disclosure shows his number of business holdings has doubled since leaving White House

Phil Ashley/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A new financial disclosure report filed by Donald Trump shows that the former president has doubled his number of business holdings since leaving the White House.

The 101-page disclosure report, filed with the Federal Election Commission as part of Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, details his personal wealth and income since January of 2022 and offers a first look at the state of his vast business interests since he returned to private life.

The report, which was filed weeks late even after Trump was given two 45-day extensions, shows that Trump has acquired hundreds of new assets — but it’s unclear exactly how the former president’s businesses have been faring because much of financial information is only reported in broad ranges, per FEC requirements.

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club, which has served as a destination spot for his supporters and allies, brought in over $5 million over the last 15 months according to the report. The club brought in more than $24 million in the final year of his presidency, according to his disclosure report from 2021.

The Trump Hotel at the Old Post Office in Washington, D.C., which also served as a popular spot for Trump’s allies during his presidency, also brought in more than $5 million last year in the months prior to its sale in May, per the filing.

Trump also reported bringing in over $5 million from each of his other major properties, including his golf clubs in Virginia, New Jersey, Palm Beach, and Scotland, as well as other signature properties in New York and Chicago, according to the filing.

The new filing also shows that Trump Media, one of Trump’s new ventures that includes his Truth Social platform, is worth between $5 million and $25 million — but that the business brought in no more than $201 over the past 15 months.

The disclosure report also shows Trump is still earning royalties from his books, including between $100,001 and $1 million from his 1987 book, “The Art of the Deal.”

