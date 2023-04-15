Showers and thunderstorms and 69 today

National Weather Service

Forecast discussion:

A few thunderstorms Sunday could produce damaging wind gusts. Low pressure lifts northeast of the area today, with decreasing clouds but still some lingering chance for showers and a few thunderstorms mainly north of U.S. 460. A strong cold front will sweep through the region Sunday, accompanied by showers and thunderstorms. Cool and breezy weather follows early next week, before warming and drying return for the second half of the week.

In the forecast:

Mostly sunny today and tomorrow with a high of 78 today and 76 tomorrow. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 53. There is a 50% chance of showers with thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night along with wind gusts between 21 and 23 mph. The low Sunday will be about 50 degrees. Sunshine and windy on Monday with a high of 66 and gusts up to 30 mph.