Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

William Michael Adkins, 70, of Bassett, died Friday. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Ida Hutcherson Crowder, 87, of Danville, died on April 7. Visitation will be held at Norris Funeral Services on Wednesday, from 1-2 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial Park.

Kerry Lynn Fitzgerald, 60, of Alexandria, died Wednesday. The funeral will be Thursday, at noon at the Temple of Spirit and Truth. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Ruth R. Franklin, 87, of Martinsville, died Thursday. A visitation will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Monday at McKee-Stone Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Interment will follow at Roselawn Burial Park.

Retired Judge J. Frank Greenwalt died on May 10 last year. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 29 at 1:30 p.m. in the Martinsville General District courtroom in the City Municipal Building.

Christine Reynolds Hairston, 79, of Martinsville, died Tuesday. The funeral will be Monday, at 12 p.m. at Antioch Christian Church. Burial will follow in the Antioch Christian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be a one-half hour prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Wanda Francis Heath Light, 63, of Bassett, died on April 12. The family will receive friends at the home of Walter and Jean Light on Thursday and Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Reverend Charles William Moore, 93, died on April 6. The family will receive friends on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Collinsville Presbyterian Church. A Service of Thanksgiving will follow at 2 p.m. Collin-McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Bassett is in charge.

Gregory Douglas Pilson, 60, of Martinsville, died on April 11. The funeral will be Tuesday, at 12 p.m. at Mt. Olive East Christian Church. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be a one-half hour prior to the service. A floating visitation will be Monday, at Wright Funeral Service.

Anthony Sammy Roberts, 76, of Bassett, died Tuesday. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 6-8 p.m. at Stanleytown Amazing Grace Baptist Church. The funeral will be on Monday, at 1 p.m. at the church and burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Amanda Renee Willis, 43, of Bassett, died Wednesday. A visitation will be held Tuesday, from 12-1 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Grove Christian Church Cemetery.