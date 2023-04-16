Partly sunny and 77 today

National Weather Service

Forecast discussion:

There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms today that could produce damaging wind gusts. A cold front crosses the area this afternoon and evening, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. Monday will be cooler and gusty. Expect dry weather and gradually warming temperatures through Thursday. The next chance of rain comes Friday into Saturday with another frontal passage.

In the forecast:

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high of 77. The chance of showers and thunderstorms increases to 70% tonight, starting mostly cloudy and becoming mostly clear with a low of 45. Sunny and breezy Monday and Tuesday with gusts between 23 and 31 mph with a high of 66 on Monday, a low of 45 Monday night, and a high of 73 on Tuesday.