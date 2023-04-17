Monday, April 17, 2023
HomeNewsNationalJudge denies Trump's request for delay in E. Jean Carroll defamation, battery...
National

Judge denies Trump’s request for delay in E. Jean Carroll defamation, battery trial

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
3
Creativeye99/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A federal judge in New York on Monday denied former President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to delay the trial in the defamation and battery case brought by former Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll.

Carroll sued Trump in November, alleging he defamed her by calling her a liar when he denied her claim that Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s. She added a charge of battery under a recently adopted New York law that allows adult survivors of sexual abuse to sue their alleged attacker regardless of the statute of limitations.

Trump has repeatedly denied Carroll’s allegations.

Trump sought a one-month delay of the trial, slated to begin on April 25, arguing a “cooling off” period was necessary following intense media coverage of his criminal indictment in Manhattan last month in connection with an alleged hush money payment to an adult film actress.

The judge called the suggestion that the coverage could preclude the selection of a fair jury “pure speculation.”

“There is no justification for an adjournment,” Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled. “This case is entirely unrelated to the state prosecution.”

The judge included a pointed reminder that the postponement Trump sought may be a mixed blessing.

“Events happen during postponements. Sometimes they can make matters worse,” Kaplan wrote in this decision, noting the multiple criminal and investigations Trump faces.

“Developments in at least one of these matters, as well as actions and statements by Mr. Trump in relation to any, may well give rise to intense publicity that, in some respects, Mr. Trump might claim to be prejudicial in this case,” the judge said. “Mr. Trump’s suggestion that a one-month trial postponement in this case would ensure the absence of any such developments in the period immediately preceding jury selection is not realistic.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
McCarthy tells Wall Street House GOP will vote on debt ceiling increase with spending cuts
Next article
‘New Girl’ comes to Peacock with “Roommates Wanted” ad, as Zooey Deschanel talks reboot potential
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE