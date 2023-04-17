HomeNewsEntertainmentKim Kardashian's daughter North West joins Katy Perry onstage at Vegas show
Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West joins Katy Perry onstage at Vegas show

John Shearer/Getty Images for Katy Perry

Dreams do come true!

That’s what Kim Kardashian captioned a video of her daughter, North West, joining Katy Perry onstage during a show at her Las Vegas residency over the weekend. Like a proud mama, The Kardashians star chronicled the entire experience on her Instagram Stories. 

In one clip, where the duo is onstage, Katy says to North, “So the reason I know your name is because I’m a huge fan of your TikTok.”

“I’ve seen a couple of them that you’ve made, she continues. “You’re a really good dancer, and I thought what better way to be a great dancer [than] to show the world your awesome dance moves?”

North then asks if her friends can join to which Katy replies, “She’s got friends, she doesn’t wanna do it alone. This is awesome.”

Katy, North, and three of her friends, then proceed to have a mini dance session onstage.

Kim and North weren’t the only celebs to visit Katy’s show. The “Daisies” singer took to Instagram to share some snapshots from the show, revealing that Sia and Paris Hilton were also in attendance. 

“Love when my girlies come out to #PLAY,” she captioned the post.

