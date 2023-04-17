Monday, April 17, 2023
HomeSportsMichael Strahan inducted into Texas Sports Hall of Fame
Sports

Michael Strahan inducted into Texas Sports Hall of Fame

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
10
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

(WACO, Texas) — Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan, a Texas native, was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame on Sunday.

“I’m not foolish enough to believe that without having the football career that I had, that I would have the life that I have now,” Strahan said in a speech accepting the honor in a ceremony in Waco. “Sports has been the most valuable thing outside of family that I’ve had, and I’m so grateful for the great sport of football.”

Strahan, who was born in Houston, played college football at Texas Southern University, where he holds the school record for quarterback sacks and was selected All-America first-team to the NFL Draft.

After graduating in 1993, Strahan went on to pursue a 15-year professional football career as a defensive end for the New York Giants, winning Super Bowl XLII in 2008.

In 2014, Strahan was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Strahan attended Sunday’s ceremony for the Texas Sports Hall of Fame with his mother, brothers, sister and friends.

The other 2023 inductees into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame include Robert Brazile, José Cruz, Scott Drew, Carlette Guidry-Falkquay, Priest Holmes, Adrian Peterson and Cynthia Potter.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Four people killed, 28 hurt in mass shooting at Alabama birthday party
Next article
Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West joins Katy Perry onstage at Vegas show
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE