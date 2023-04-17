Monday, April 17, 2023
Prosecutor files 2 felony charges against suspect in Ralph Yarl shooting

Catherine McQueen/Getty Images

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) — The Clay County Prosecutor’s Office announced that it filed two criminal charges against a suspect in the April 13 shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl in Kansas City, Missouri.

Andrew Lester was charged with one count of felony assault in the first degree and one count of armed criminal action, also a felony, police said Monday.

The 16-year-old Black teenager was shot Thursday night by a homeowner in Kansas City after he accidentally went to the wrong address to pick up his siblings, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

