'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' wins again with record $87 million sophomore weekend

The Super Mario Bros. Movie collected an estimated $87 million at the weekend box office — the best-ever second-weekend domestic gross for an animated film — bringing it’s total domestic earnings so far to $347.8 million dollars and $678 million globally.

The horror flick The Pope’s Exorcist, starring Russell Crowe, opened in second place with an estimated $9.1 million.

John Wick: Chapter 4 hung on to third with an estimated $7.925 million. That brings its North American tally to $160 million after four weeks and $349 million worldwide.

The horror comedy Renfield, starring Nicolas Cage as Dracula, bowed in fourth-place with just an estimated $7 million against a $65 million production budget.

Rounding out the top five was the Ben Affleck-directed Air, delivering an estimated $7.7 million. ﻿﻿﻿The sports drama has earned $33.28 million at the domestic box office and $54 million globally.

