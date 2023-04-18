Tuesday, April 18, 2023
4 found dead at Maine home, 3 shot on interstate in connected incidents: Police

Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(BOWDOIN, Maine) — Three drivers were shot on a Maine interstate on Tuesday shortly after four people were found dead in a nearby home in what police are calling connected incidents.

A person of interest has been detained, Maine State Police said, adding that there’s no threat to the public.

Four people were first found dead inside a home in Bowdoin, and a short time later, around 10:30 a.m., three people were shot while driving south on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, police said.

The interstate victims have been hospitalized. One person is in critical condition, police said.

The cause and manner of death for the four people found dead in Bowdoin have not yet been determined, according to police.

Yarmouth is about 25 miles south of Bowdoin.

