US woman’s death in St. Lucia under investigation, one person in custody: Police

(PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago) — A French man has been charged in connection to a jet ski incident in St. Lucia that killed an American woman, authorities said.

The Royal St. Lucia Police Force said Evans Ramos, of Cosmellieur, France, has been charged with reckless manslaughter.

Police officers responded to a call about a jet ski accident on April 7. It involved what’s called a tube — a floating device attached to a vessel on water, a police source said.

“The jet ski collided into the tube, resulting in the death of the young lady,” the police source told ABC News.

Jazmine Chandler-Tabb, who was a passenger in the tube, was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to a police statement.

“I’m just devastated, she was my friend, my partner, she was just my everything,” Natiya Joseph, who was married to Chandler-Tabb, told ABC News.

The Bronx, New York, couple would have celebrated their second wedding anniversary in May, Joseph said.

Joseph, her wife and their daughter Aniya arrived in St. Lucia on April 6. According to Joseph, they went there to celebrate Joseph’s father’s 80th birthday on April 8.

The day before the birthday celebration the family went to Reduit Beach, in the northern part of the island, where tragedy struck.

“Jazmine was very loving, very supporting, she was encouraging,” Joseph said. “She was always smiling, huge smile.”

Ramos, the jet ski’s driver, was visiting the Caribbean nation as a passenger on a cruise ship, according to the police source.

After being charged, Ramos, 21, was remanded in custody on the island, according to police.

“I hope that he gets the justice that he deserves,” Joseph said.

Authorities and other stakeholders in St. Lucia have since met with owners and operators of jet skis and are reviewing the policies in place to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

