Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Red Flag Warning, sunny, windy and 73 today

WHEE Staff
National Weather Service

Forecast discussion:

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for today as dry, windy conditions will create control problems for wildfires. Dry weather along with slightly warmer temperatures and gusty winds are expected today, creating an increased fire danger. Wednesday and Thursday winds will decrease with temperatures warming back up into the 70s and 80s and light winds. Precipitation chances return Friday night into the weekend with a possible frontal passage.

In the forecast:

Sunny through Thursday this week with breezy conditions today gusting to 28 mph. Look for a high of 73 today, a low of 47 tonight, and a high of 82 on Wednesday. Wednesday night will drop to 54 and Thursday will reach 85 degrees. Mostly clear Thursday night with a low of 58 and mostly sunny on Friday with a high of 82 degrees.

