Community Calendar

Wednesday, April 19

The Garden Club of Virginia’s annual Historic Garden Week home and garden tours will be conducted from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance at VAGardenWeek.org or at Piedmont Arts and $35 the day of the event.

The Blue Ridge Regional Library Board of Trustees meet at noon at the Bassett Branch Library.

The 10 Warning Signs of Dementia, Henry County Administration Building, 2-3 p.m., by TRIAD S.A.L.T. Council.

Friday, April 21

Reptile Festival will be at the Virginia Museum of Natural History today and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Saturday, April 22

Rangeley Ruritan Breakfast from 7-10 a.m. at the Ruritan building on Calloway Drive.

Household Hazardous Waste Day, free to Martinsville and Henry County residents, 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Bassett Service Center, 2285 Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett.

Prescription drug disposal from 9 a.m. to noon at Rotary Field. Paper shredding by EMI Security and Carter Bank & Trust and prescription drug disposal with the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office.

Book sale from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Martinsville Library, 310 E. Church Street in Martinsville.

The Spencer-Penn Centre will hold its annual Pig Cookin’ from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature a BBQ contest, cruise-in, bingo and craft and vendor booths, and concessions. Admission is free.

Monday, April 24

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board will meet at 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant (next to the Rocky Mount Service Center), North Main Street, Rocky Mount.

Community listening session from 6-8 p.m. at the Laurel Park Middle School by The Harvest Foundation.

Wednesday, April 26

Patrick & Henry Community College will host Administrative Professionals’ Day Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, in Frith Hall at P&HCC. Karen Garrett, PA-C, is the keynote speaker.

Saturday, May 6

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will kick off “Sounds on the Square,” at 7 p.m. on the Plaza of the Historic Henry County Courthouse with “The League of Ordinary Gentlemen.” Admission is free. Beginning at 5:30 P.M., Scuffle Hill Brewing Company will serve craft beers and food for sale. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.

Thursday, May 25

Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.