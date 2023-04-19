More projects reportedly distance themselves from Jonathan Majors following domestic violence charges

ABC

The career blowback against Jonathan Majors continues, following his arrest for an alleged domestic dispute in New York City on March 25.

A day after his longtime management company, Entertainment 360, dropped him, Deadline reports the Creed III star and Texas native will no longer be part of an ad campaign for the Texas Rangers. Further, the trade says he will be replaced in a film called The Man in My Basement, which would have had Majors producing and starring alongside Willem Dafoe.

Majors is reportedly “no longer under consideration” for an Otis Redding biopic called Otis and Zelma, Deadline also says.

Following his arrest, Majors was pulled from a new campaign promoting the U.S. Army.

Majors was set to reprise his Kang the Conqueror character from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in Marvel Cinematic Universe projects on both the big and small screen; the first of these to wrap was the second season of Loki.

So far, Marvel Studios has been mum, but a scan of the press release for Quantumania‘s release on digital and Blu-ray makes no mention of the star, who many critics said was a bright spot of the film.

Majors is expected to appear before a judge in New York City May 8 in relation to his arrest on multiple charges of assault and harassment, which left his alleged victim with “minor injuries to her head and neck,” according to the NYPD.

After he was charged, his attorney Priya Chaudhry released a statement calling her client “completely innocent …” and predicted that “all charges will be dropped imminently.”

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

