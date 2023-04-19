Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Local

Residents support solar farm

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
Majority in support of solar farm
No action was taken after a public hearing involving Axton Solar, LLC, but most of the 14 people who spoke did so in favor of solar farms.
