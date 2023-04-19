Wednesday, April 19, 2023
‘Superman: Legacy’ enters pre-production

Warner Bros. Discovery

New co-CEO of DC Studios, James Gunn announced on social media Tuesday that Superman: Legacy, which he wrote and will be directing, is taking flight.

“I’m honored to be a part of the legacy. And what better day than #SupermanAnniversary Day to dive fully into early pre-production on #SupermanLegacy?” he captioned a photo of the screenplay’s title page.

Tuesday was the 85th anniversary of the hero’s first appearance, in Action Comics #1, on April 18, 1938.

Gunn continued, “Costumes, production design, and more now up and running.” Additionally, sources tell Deadline that physical production will start in early 2024. 

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

In the meantime, Gunn’s last directorial effort for Marvel Studios, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, hits theaters on May 5.

