‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 finale now streaming on Disney+

Lucasfilm

On Wednesday, Lucasfilm dropped the season three finale of The Mandalorian.

The cliffhanger penultimate episode ended with Pedro Pascal‘s Din Djarin, Katee Sackhoff‘s Bo-Katan Kryze and their Mando mates ambushed on the home planet Mandalore, after finding a secret Imperial facility led by Giancarlo Esposito‘s Moff Gideon.

Bo-Katan and most of her allies manage to escape, but Din is captured and brought to face Gideon, who not only has a shiny superpowered Dark Trooper suit, but an army of commandos outfitted in Mandalorian-type gear. He orders an airstrike to wipe out the Mandalorian fleet and the warrior clan once and for all.

Without spoilers, the finale opens with the Mandalorians desperately trying to warn their allies in a last-ditch episode to save their people and regroup to retake their planet.

The final chapter of the season also finally reveals what Gideon has been up to with Grogu’s, aka Baby Yoda’s, DNA, in a callback to the first season, and also shows just what the little guy can do piloting his new modified IG-11 droid body.

The finale also sees Bo-Katan and Gideon finally facing off for the Darksaber, a weapon tied by legend to the Mandalorians’ fate, and a jetpack dogfight sequence reminiscent of some of Star Wars: The Clone Wars‘ most celebrated battle scenes.

