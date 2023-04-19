Wednesday, April 19, 2023
HomeNewsNationalTrump adviser Boris Epshteyn scheduled to be interviewed by special counsel probing...
National

Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn scheduled to be interviewed by special counsel probing Jan. 6

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
1
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Top Trump adviser and lawyer Boris Epshteyn is scheduled to meet Thursday with special counsel Jack Smith’s prosecutors as part of the probe into former President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The interview, requested by the special counsel’s office, comes as multiple other top Trump advisers have appeared before a grand jury investigating Trump’s actions leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

It’s not immediately clear why investigators are not seeking Epshteyn’s testimony before the grand jury probing the matter, or whether that’s a step they will ultimately take.

Epshteyn could not be reached for comment by ABC News.

A spokesperson for the special counsel declined to comment.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
More projects reportedly distance themselves from Jonathan Majors following domestic violence charges
Next article
Russia-Ukraine live updates: 79 missiles reportedly fired at Kherson in 24 hours
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE