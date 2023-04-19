Wednesday, April 19, 2023
HomeNewsLocalWater and sewer rates remain same
Local

Water and sewer rates remain same

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
7
PSA holds the line on rate increase
Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) General Manager Dale Wagoner presented his proposed budget at a regular PSA meeting Monday night, stating that for the 10th year there would be
Previous article
‘Superman: Legacy’ enters pre-production
Next article
Judge delays hearing for suspect in classified document leak
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE