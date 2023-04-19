HomeDailiesSunny and 82 today
Dailies

Sunny and 82 today

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
25005
Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast discussion:

High pressure will be in control of our weather pattern through at least Thursday but starts to lose its grip on Friday. On Saturday, a cold front and associated low pressure nears from the west and should exit to the east by Sunday morning. Expect notably colder conditions behind the front.

In the forecast:

Sunny through Friday with a high of 82-84 degrees. Overnights will be mostly clear with lows in the 50s. Friday night there will be a 20% chance of showers with a low of 57 and that chance of rain will grow to 80% by Saturday and Saturday night. Look for a high of 70 and a low of 44 through this period. Sunday will be sunny and 62 degrees.

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
Previous article
Residents support solar farm
Next article
Local scoreboard
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Community Calendar

Dailies

Obituaries

Dailies

Local scoreboard

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service
High pressure will maintain primarily dry and seasonal weather today. The high will gradually shift to off the southeast coast this weekend while a front moves in from the northwest. This will be our next bonafide opportunity for showers and thunderstorm, especially by Monday.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.