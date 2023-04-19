Sunny and 82 today

National Weather Service

Forecast discussion:

High pressure will be in control of our weather pattern through at least Thursday but starts to lose its grip on Friday. On Saturday, a cold front and associated low pressure nears from the west and should exit to the east by Sunday morning. Expect notably colder conditions behind the front.

In the forecast:

Sunny through Friday with a high of 82-84 degrees. Overnights will be mostly clear with lows in the 50s. Friday night there will be a 20% chance of showers with a low of 57 and that chance of rain will grow to 80% by Saturday and Saturday night. Look for a high of 70 and a low of 44 through this period. Sunday will be sunny and 62 degrees.