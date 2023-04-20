Thursday, April 20, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentAlec Baldwin posts to social media, thanking his wife and his attorney,...
Entertainment

Alec Baldwin posts to social media, thanking his wife and his attorney, after ‘Rust’ shooting charges are dropped

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
5
Walt Disney Television/Yolanda Perez

Alec Baldwin took to social media late Thursday afternoon, hours after learning charges against him in the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins were dropped.

The photo, apparently from a different day, shows Baldwin smiling serenely, with his eyes closed, resting his head against hers. “I owe everything I have to this woman,” he captioned the picture, adding, “(and to you, Luke).”

The latter is an obvious reference to his attorney, Luke Nikias.

Earlier in the day, Nikias responded to the Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office’s decision to drop charges against his client, stating, “We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident.”

Baldwin, 65, had been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter after fatally shooting cinematographer Hutchins, 42, on the New Mexico set of the Western in October 2021. The actor was practicing a cross-draw when the gun fired, striking the cinematographer and director Joel Souza, who suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

The film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was also charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over Hutchins’ death.

The movie is resuming production with a new safety team and Hutchins’ widower, Matthew, as one of its executive producers.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Dead bodies line the streets amid fighting in Sudan; American confirmed among fatalities
Next article
3 dead after 8 tornadoes hit Oklahoma, officials say
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE