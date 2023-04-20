Community Calendar

Friday, April 21
Stuart Farmers Market, 8 a.m. until noon, 310 Patrick Avenue, Stuart.
Reptile Festival will be at the Virginia Museum of Natural History today and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Saturday, April 22
Rangeley Ruritan Breakfast from 7-10 a.m. at the Ruritan building on Calloway Drive.
Household Hazardous Waste Day, free to Martinsville and Henry County residents, 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Bassett Service Center, 2285 Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett.
Prescription drug disposal from 9 a.m. to noon at Rotary Field. Paper shredding by EMI Security and Carter Bank & Trust and prescription drug disposal with the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office.
Book sale from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Martinsville Library, 310 E. Church Street in Martinsville.
The Spencer-Penn Centre will hold its annual Pig Cookin’ from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature a BBQ contest, cruise-in, bingo and craft and vendor booths, and concessions. Admission is free.
Monday, April 24
The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board will meet at 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant (next to the Rocky Mount Service Center), North Main Street, Rocky Mount.
Community listening session from 6-8 p.m. at the Laurel Park Middle School by The Harvest Foundation.
Tuesday, April 25
Community listening session, 6-8 p.m. at the Bassett high School by The Harvest Foundation.
Wednesday, April 26
Patrick & Henry Community College will host Administrative Professionals’ Day Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, in Frith Hall at P&HCC. Karen Garrett, PA-C, is the keynote speaker.
Saturday, May 6
The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will kick off “Sounds on the Square,” at 7 p.m. on the Plaza of the Historic Henry County Courthouse with “The League of Ordinary Gentlemen.” Admission is free. Beginning at 5:30 P.M., Scuffle Hill Brewing Company will serve craft beers and food for sale. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.
Thursday, May 25
Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.