Community Calendar

Friday, April 21

Stuart Farmers Market, 8 a.m. until noon, 310 Patrick Avenue, Stuart.

Reptile Festival will be at the Virginia Museum of Natural History today and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Saturday, April 22

Rangeley Ruritan Breakfast from 7-10 a.m. at the Ruritan building on Calloway Drive.

Household Hazardous Waste Day, free to Martinsville and Henry County residents, 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Bassett Service Center, 2285 Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett.

Prescription drug disposal from 9 a.m. to noon at Rotary Field. Paper shredding by EMI Security and Carter Bank & Trust and prescription drug disposal with the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office.

Book sale from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Martinsville Library, 310 E. Church Street in Martinsville.

The Spencer-Penn Centre will hold its annual Pig Cookin’ from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature a BBQ contest, cruise-in, bingo and craft and vendor booths, and concessions. Admission is free.

Monday, April 24

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board will meet at 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant (next to the Rocky Mount Service Center), North Main Street, Rocky Mount.

Community listening session from 6-8 p.m. at the Laurel Park Middle School by The Harvest Foundation.

Tuesday, April 25

Community listening session, 6-8 p.m. at the Bassett high School by The Harvest Foundation.

Wednesday, April 26

Patrick & Henry Community College will host Administrative Professionals’ Day Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, in Frith Hall at P&HCC. Karen Garrett, PA-C, is the keynote speaker.

Saturday, May 6

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will kick off “Sounds on the Square,” at 7 p.m. on the Plaza of the Historic Henry County Courthouse with “The League of Ordinary Gentlemen.” Admission is free. Beginning at 5:30 P.M., Scuffle Hill Brewing Company will serve craft beers and food for sale. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.

Thursday, May 25

Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.