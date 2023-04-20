In Brief: Netflix cashes out on ‘Bling Empire’, and more

Bling Empire and its spinoff, Bling Empire: New York, won’t be back for a respective fourth and second season at Netflix, according to Deadline. Bling Empire, described as a real-life Crazy Rich Asians, centered on the lives of wealthy, materialistic East and Southeast Asian Americans, socialites based in the Los Angeles area. Bling Empire: New York followed a group of billionaires, CEOs and fashion icons who compete for love, money, and power…

Natasha Rothwell will return to The White Lotus for season 3, sources tell Variety. Rothwell appeared in season 1 as spa manager Belinda Lindsey, whose dreams of opening a wellness center were dashed when a wealthy hotel guest — played by Jennifer Coolidge — reneged on her offer to bankroll the endeavor. Details on her character and plot details are being kept under wraps. The White Lotus season 3 will reportedly be set in Thailand…

A series based on The Twilight saga is in early development at Lionsgate Television, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Stephenie Meyer, author of best-selling book series is expected to be involved in the TV adaptation, say the insiders, with Sinead Daly — whose credits include Tell Me Lies, Raised by Wolves and The Get Down — attached to write the script. The potential series is still in search of a network/platform. The film franchise, which made stars of Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, collectively grossed more than $3.4 billion worldwide…

Dear Edward has been canceled at Apple TV+, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series, which followed the titular young boy — played by Colin O’Brien — who tried to make sense of his life after he’s the sole survivor of a plane crash, finished its 10-episode first season in March. Connie Britton and Taylor Schilling also starred…

