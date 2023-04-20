﻿MTV’s ﻿’Pretty Stoned’ ﻿star Brandee Evans dishes on the female-led “stoner comedy”

Kelly Balch/Getty Images for ABA

MTV’s new female-led comedy Pretty Stoned has arrived and star Brandee Evans is sharing what it’s all about.

“It’s like our female stoner comedy, which I don’t think that you’ve ever seen,” she tells ABC Audio. “You know, we’ve got the boys club doing their thing, but now you finally get to see the way the ladies do it.”

“I always say, imagine like a Friday, How High crazy mix-up and that’s where you get Pretty Stoned,” she adds.

In the movie, Evans embodies the role of Tick Tock, a tough, intense henchwoman, who she describes as “unhinged.”

“She’s working on herself too though, so I love that part,” the actress shares. “But she’s got some anger management issues that she’s trying to work through, but she’s got the heart of wanting to change.”

Tick Tock is much different from the P-Valley star’s role as Mercedes, which is, in-part, what attracted Evans to it.

“She was different than the other characters that you’ve seen me play, and she’s just funny,” she explains. “She also gets to do a little action stuff … So that’s what I really love.”

In addition to Evans, Pretty Stoned has a star-studded cast that includes Pretty Vee, Paris Berelc, Kandi Burruss-Tucker, Chris Renfro, Porsha Williams, Skye Townsend, Chase Anthony, Jess Hilarious, Tabatha “DreamDoll” Robinson and D.C. Young Fly. If there were to be a sequel, Evans has a few ideas on who she would like to join.

“Lala Milan. I think that she would be hilarious to add to the cast,” she shares. “You know what? I would love to see Issa Rae. I think that she would be hilarious.”

Catch Pretty Stoned April 20 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

