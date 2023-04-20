Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

William Michael “Mike” Adkins, 70, of Henry, died April 14. The visitation will be held at Collins Funeral Home, from 6-8 p.m. Thursday. A service will be held at First Baptist of Bassett Church at 10 a.m. Friday, with burial immediately following at Henry Memorial Park.

Patrick Anthony Beam, 26, of Bassett, died April 15. A memorial service will be held Saturday, at 11 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service.

Kerry Lynn Fitzgerald, 60, of Alexandria, died April 12. The funeral will be Thursday, at noon at Temple of Spirit and Truth. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Retired Judge J. Frank Greenwalt died on May 10 last year. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 29 at 1:30 p.m. in the Martinsville General District courtroom in the City Municipal Building.

Katherine Vernon Joyce, 92, of Martinsville, died Wednesday. The funeral will be Saturday, at 11 a.m. at Smith Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

William Lanigan, Sr., 80, of Martinsville, died Tuesday. All services will be private. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Wanda Francis Heath Light, 63, of Bassett, died April 12. The family will receive friends at the home of Walter and Jean Light on Thursday and Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Reverend Charles William Moore, 93, died April 6. The family will receive friends on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Collinsville Presbyterian Church. A Service of Thanksgiving will follow at 2 p.m. Collin-McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Bassett is in charge.

Benjamin Cole Philpott, 80, of Ridgeway, died Monday. A memorial service will be held on Friday, at 3 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will be private.

Dorothy Marie Redd, 82, of Martinsville, died Tuesday. A visitation will be Saturday, from 1-1:30 p.m. followed by the service at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Redd Family Cemetery. A public viewing will be held Friday, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m.