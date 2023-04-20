Thursday, April 20, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentParamount+ reveals cast for eighth season of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars'
Entertainment

Paramount+ reveals cast for eighth season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
7
Paramount+

On Thursday, April 20, Paramount+ revealed the cast of the eighth season of the Emmy-winning RuPaul‘s Drag Race All Stars.

As always, returning competitors from RuPaul’s Drag Race will take to the catwalk, vying for a chance to compete for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, along with a cash prize of $200,000.

The new season begins streaming on Paramount+ on Friday, May 12, with two all-new episodes. Additionally, new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked will offer behind-the-scenes drama on the streaming service, to (high-heeled) boot.

All Stars season 8’s competitors are: Alexis Michelle (RPDR season 9), Darienne Lake (season 6), Heidi N Closet (season 12), Jaymes Mansfield (season 9), Jessica Wild (season 2), Jimbo (Canada’s Drag Race season 1, UK vs. the World season 1), Kahanna Montrese (RPDR season 11), Kandy Muse (season 13), LaLa Ri (season 13), Monica Beverly Hillz (season 5), Mrs. Kasha Davis (season 7) and Naysha Lopez (season 8).

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Four arrested in shooting at birthday party in Alabama that killed four
Next article
At least 78 dead in stampede during $9 aid event in Yemen’s capital
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE