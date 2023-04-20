Thursday, April 20, 2023
Sunny and 82 today

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast discussion:

High pressure will be in control of our weather pattern through Friday. Saturday, a cold front pushes across the area bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms. The front exits by Sunday morning. Expect cooler conditions behind the front, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

In the forecast:

Sunny today with a high of 88, clear tonight with a low of 57, and sunny on Friday with a high of 83. There will be a 20% chance of showers Friday night and breezy with gusts up to 25 mph and a low of 59. The chance of showers increases to 90% on Saturday with a possible thunderstorm, gusts up tp 28 mph and a high of 69.

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
