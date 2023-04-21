Friday, April 21, 2023
A “proud” Kelly Ripa gives hubby Mark Consuelos high marks for first week as her ‘LIVE’ co-host

Friday marked Mark Consuelos’ first full week as wife Kelly Ripa‘s co-host following Ryan Seacrest‘s departure from LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.

To Us Weekly, the other half of the newly rebranded LIVE with Kelly and Mark is giving the Riverdale veteran a thumbs-up. “I had no concerns about how well he was going to do and he really proved me right,” Kelly tells the magazine. “I’m so proud of him, but I was never worried.”

Ripa, 52, also shared the words of advice she had for the guy she’s been married to since 1996, just before they made their first official appearance as co-hosts: “The advice I gave him was to just keep being yourself, enjoy every moment and be present. He took it from there.”

And while the first week is in the history books, the ratings book took note, as well: The magazine says Mark’s debut as co-host saw double-digit increases in viewership with female audiences.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

