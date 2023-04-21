Assault of reporter dismissed

An assault and battery charge against Dee Anna Kay Galloway of Martinsville was dismissed in Henry County General District Court Thursday afternoon. Galloway was one of three people charged in relation to an incident at the scene of a murder in which Charles Roark with Star News had an iPhone slapped from his hands and taken. Kayla Ra’Shell Tinsley of Axton has been charged with petit larceny of Roark’s iPhone and Devonte O’Brian Tinsley of Ridgeway, like Galloway, has also been charged with assault and battery. Kayla Tinsley is due in Henry County General District Court on April 28 and Devonte Tinsley is due on May 4.