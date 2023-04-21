Crime in Martinsville is down

Although the Virginia State Police compile and release crime report data for localities throughout the Commonwealth in mid-summer, Martinsville Police Chief Rob Fincher has already shared the data for his
High pressure will maintain primarily dry and seasonal weather today. The high will gradually shift to off the southeast coast this weekend while a front moves in from the northwest. This will be our next bonafide opportunity for showers and thunderstorm, especially by Monday.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.