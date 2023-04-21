Twitter removes blue check marks from legacy verified accounts

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Twitter on Thursday began removing blue check marks from legacy verified accounts.

Elon Musk, the CEO of the social media platform, had announced earlier this month that the checks marks would be taken down on April 20.

Final date for removing legacy Blue checks is 4/20 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 11, 2023

The blue check marks were used to make sure that accounts of notable people or organizations were actually being run by those people or groups.

Now, the verification symbol is going to cost users $8 a month.

