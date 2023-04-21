Friday, April 21, 2023
Twitter removes blue check marks from legacy verified accounts

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Twitter on Thursday began removing blue check marks from legacy verified accounts.

Elon Musk, the CEO of the social media platform, had announced earlier this month that the checks marks would be taken down on April 20.

The blue check marks were used to make sure that accounts of notable people or organizations were actually being run by those people or groups.

Now, the verification symbol is going to cost users $8 a month.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

