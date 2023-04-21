Sunny and 82 today

National Weather Service

Forecast discussion:

A deep low-pressure system over the upper Mississippi Valley will push a cold front and associated showers and thunderstorms through the Mid-Atlantic region on Saturday. Temperatures will be above normal today and then will drop below normal for Sunday and Monday. Rain returns to the area on Wednesday and Thursday as low pressure passes to the south.

In the forecast:

Sunny today with a high of 85. Increasing clouds tonight with a low of 56. There will be a 90% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm on Saturday with a high of 65. The chance of showers drops to 30% Saturday night, becoming mostly clear with a low of 43. Sunny on Sunday with a high of 62.