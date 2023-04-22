Saturday, April 22, 2023
HomeNewsNational23 million Americans face severe weather threat on East Coast
National

23 million Americans face severe weather threat on East Coast

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
4
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — More than 23 million people on the East Coast are facing a severe weather threat Saturday.

The risk for severe thunderstorms stretches from New Jersey to South Carolina, up and down the I-95 corridor.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia until 6 p.m. ET.

The main threats are damaging winds and large hail, but an isolated tornado is possible as well. Wind gusts could reach up to 70 mph.

The severe weather threat is part of a line of thunderstorms moving east with a potent cold front.

Elsewhere, heavy rain is expected in the Northeast Saturday night into Sunday, bringing a flash flood threat. Cities including Boston and Providence could be dealing with heavy rainfall into Sunday afternoon. Much of New England could see 1 to 3 inches of rainfall as this vigorous cold front sweeps across the East Coast.

In the South, there is also a risk for severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon in south and central Texas, from Abilene to San Antonio. Large hail is the main threat, but scattered wind damage and an isolated tornado are also possible.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
California farming valley scrambles to save future as Tulare Lake floods take over
Next article
Suspected meteor behind loud boom heard in Central Indiana, officials say
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE