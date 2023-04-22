HomeNewsLocalAxton man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter Local Axton man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter By WHEE Staff April 22, 2023 0 8 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Former student could get 10 yearsA former Magna Vista High School student pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of his best friend in Henry County Circuit Court Friday morning. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleLocal scoreboardNext articleShowers, thunderstorms and 66 today WHEE Staffhttps://whee.netI enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO. RELATED ARTICLES Local Megasite gets attention April 22, 2023 Local Police arrest man who allegedly shot 6-year-old when basketball rolled into yard April 21, 2023 Local Tornadoes possible in Mid-Atlantic as storms set to drench East Coast April 21, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Obituaries April 22, 2023 Community Calendar April 22, 2023 Showers, thunderstorms and 66 today April 22, 2023 Local scoreboard April 22, 2023 Load more Recent Comments