Manhattan DA Bragg, Jordan resolve dispute over deposition of former Trump prosecutor

(NEW YORK) — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg agreed Friday night to dismiss his appeal of a ruling that allowed a subpoena for testimony about the criminal prosecution of former President Donald Trump by the Republican-led committee chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan.

The two sides came to an agreement allowing former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz to be deposed next month with a representative from the district attorney’s office to be present.

“Our successful stay of this subpoena blocked the immediate deposition and afforded us the time necessary to coordinate with the House Judiciary Committee on an agreement that protects the District Attorney’s privileges and interests. We are pleased with this resolution, which ensures any questioning of our former employee will take place in the presence of our General Counsel on a reasonable, agreed upon timeframe,” a spokesperson for the Manhattan district attorney said.

A spokesperson for Jordan also confirmed the resolution.

“This evening, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office withdrew its appeal in Bragg v. Jordan. Mr. Pomerantz’s deposition will go forward on May 12, and we look forward to his appearance,” Russell Dye, a spokesperson for Jordan, said in a statement.

A federal appeals court on Thursday issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking the deposition of Pomerantz by the House Judiciary Committee less than two hours before it was set to begin.

Bragg had sought to block the congressional subpoena, but on Wednesday a federal judge denied his request — marking a win for Jordan.

