Obituaries

Patrick Anthony Beam, 26, of Bassett, died April 15. A memorial service will be held Saturday, at 11 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service.

Mark Wesley Eanes, 63, of Bassett, died April 20. A Memorial service will be held April 29, at 2 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. The family will receive friends immediately following the service for one hour.

Retired Judge J. Frank Greenwalt died on May 10 last year. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 29 at 1:30 p.m. in the Martinsville General District courtroom in the City Municipal Building.

Roger Lee Hall, 69, of Bennington, New England, formerly of Martinsville, died Monday. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Norris Funeral Services. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday. Burial will be at Henry Memorial Park.

Katherine Vernon Joyce, 92, of Martinsville, died Wednesday. The funeral will be Saturday, at 11 a.m. at Smith Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Charlene B. King, 75, of Martinsville, died Thursday. A visitation service will be held Monday, at 10:30 a.m. until the funeral at 11 a.m. at Mt. Sinai Apostle Church. A burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held Sunday, at Hairston Funeral Home, from 1-5 p.m.

Wanda Francis Heath Light, 63, of Bassett, died April 12. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Ronald Dean Mason, 83, of Bassett, died Wednesday. A funeral service will be held Monday, at 1 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The interment will be at Roselawn Burial Park immediately following the service.

Estrella Penn, 63, of Martinsville, died Friday. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Dorothy Marie Redd, 82, of Martinsville, died Tuesday. A visitation will be Saturday, from 1-1:30 p.m. followed by the service at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Redd Family Cemetery. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.