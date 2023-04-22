Saturday, April 22, 2023
HomeDailiesLocal scoreboard
DailiesSports

Local scoreboard

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
30222

Baseball

The Nats are 6-13 after a 3-2 win over the Twins last night. The two teams play again this afternoon at 2:10 p.m.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)

Previous article
Megasite gets attention
Next article
Axton man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

Obituaries

Community Calendar

Showers, thunderstorms and 66 today

POPULAR POSTS

Obituaries

Community Calendar

Showers, thunderstorms and 66 today

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE