Showers, thunderstorms and 66 today

National Weather Service

Forecast discussion:

A strong cold front will cross the region today with showers and thunderstorms. High pressure and much colder air follow for Sunday and Monday along with dry weather. The next chance of rain arrives on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

In the forecast:

There is an 80% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm today with a high of 66 and winds gusting up to 22 mph. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 44 and sunny on Sunday with a high of 65. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 41 and then more sunshine on Monday with a high of 62 degrees.