HomeNewsNationalWoman allegedly kidnapped off NYC street and driven away in minivan
National

Woman allegedly kidnapped off NYC street and driven away in minivan

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
5
New York Police Department

(NEW YORK) — A woman was allegedly kidnapped off a New York City street by a suspect who drove her away in a minivan, police said.

The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. on Friday in Brooklyn, the New York City Police Department said.

An “unknown female victim was kidnapped by an unknown male individual at the intersection of Avenue W and Stillwell Avenue,” the NYPD said in a statement. “The unknown male placed the victim into a minivan before fleeing northbound on Stillwell Avenue.”

The vehicle was described by police as a late-model Toyota minivan. The registration is not known. Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the minivan.

The victim is a woman in her 20s with a light complexion and long hair, approximately 5 feet tall and 120 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a striped shirt, blue skirt and white sneakers.

Police described the suspect as a man in his 30s with a light complexion and facial hair who is approximately 5’10” and 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to submit tips to the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477, online or on Twitter.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Suspected meteor behind loud boom heard in Central Indiana, officials say
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National Weather Service
High pressure will maintain primarily dry and seasonal weather today. The high will gradually shift to off the southeast coast this weekend while a front moves in from the northwest. This will be our next bonafide opportunity for showers and thunderstorm, especially by Monday.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.