Woman allegedly kidnapped off NYC street and driven away in minivan

New York Police Department

(NEW YORK) — A woman was allegedly kidnapped off a New York City street by a suspect who drove her away in a minivan, police said.

The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. on Friday in Brooklyn, the New York City Police Department said.

An “unknown female victim was kidnapped by an unknown male individual at the intersection of Avenue W and Stillwell Avenue,” the NYPD said in a statement. “The unknown male placed the victim into a minivan before fleeing northbound on Stillwell Avenue.”

The vehicle was described by police as a late-model Toyota minivan. The registration is not known. Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the minivan.

The victim is a woman in her 20s with a light complexion and long hair, approximately 5 feet tall and 120 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a striped shirt, blue skirt and white sneakers.

Police described the suspect as a man in his 30s with a light complexion and facial hair who is approximately 5’10” and 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to submit tips to the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477, online or on Twitter.

