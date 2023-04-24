Contestants, fellow judges mourn the death of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ personality Len Goodman

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Shortly after the news broke that longtime Dancing with the Stars judge Len Goodman had died on Saturday of bone cancer, tributes began hitting social media for the 78-year-old.

DWTS judge Bruno Tonioli: “Heart broken my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom legend #lengoodman passed away. I will treasure the memory of our incredible adventures and hundreds of shows we did together @bbcstrictly @dancingwiththestars they will never be anyone like you we will miss you.”

Carrie Ann Inaba: “a dancer. A teacher. A refined gentleman. A wonderful storyteller. A special soul. A mentor. A family man. And … a treasured friend. Saying goodbye at the end of last season broke my heart. But today’s news has shattered it all over again. I can’t believe that you’re gone. You were one of a kind my dear friend. And I will cherish our memories and hold them close, while I join so many others in mourning your loss. Thank you for all that you shared with us. Your humor, your wisdom, your wit and your truth.”

Former DWTS host Tom Bergeron posted a collage of photos he’d taken with Goodman, noting simply, “A Good Man, indeed,” along with a sad face emoji, and “#rip”

DWTS competitor Kym Johnson-Herjavec: “Heartbroken. Heavens gates are covered in 10 paddles and mirror balls today. Nothing made you feel better than getting a 10 from Len. He was a class act with a cheeky grin and quick wit. You will be so missed . Rest In Peace sweet Len.”

DWTS pro Keo Motsepe: “Rest well Sir Len. You will be missed,” hashtagging his post “#Legend,” “#ThankYou” and “#RIP.”

Good Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee recalled having the opportunity to dance with Goodman during her season of DWTS. She addressed his passing on the air Monday, noting, “Len’s reality that he brought to competition television will be missed. You had to grow and he made you grow. And that I appreciated then, I appreciated in all the seasons I’ve watched, but that’s how he was. That sparkle he had, even when delivering tough news.”

Goodman, a former competitive ballroom dancer himself, was also known for the U.K. show Strictly Come Dancing.

