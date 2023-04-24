Monday, April 24, 2023
National

Don Lemon fired by CNN

Cindy Ord/Getty Images, FILE

(NEW YORK) — CNN anchor Don Lemon tweeted that he’s been terminated from the network.

Lemon said he’s “stunned” and learned the news from his agent.

CNN tweeted that the network and Lemon “have parted ways.”

“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years,” CNN said in a statement. “We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

The news came hours after Lemon co-hosted CNN This Morning alongside Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

Lemon wrote on Twitter, “At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.”

CNN CEO Chris Licht told employees the network is “committed” to the “success” of CNN This Morning.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

