Community Calendar

Monday, April 24

City Council will hold a neighborhood meeting at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25

The Henry County Board of Supervisors meet at 3 p.m. and hold public hearings at 6 p.m.

Community listening session, 6-8 p.m. at the Bassett High School by The Harvest Foundation.

City Council meets at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 26

Patrick & Henry Community College will host Administrative Professionals’ Day Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., in Frith Hall at P&HCC. Karen Garrett, PA-C, is the keynote speaker.

Thursday, April 27

Martinsville Kiwanis Club’s semiannual Pancake Day, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Broad Street Parking Lot. $7 in advance, $8 at the event.

Community listening session, 6-8 p.m. at Martinsville High School by The Harvest Foundation.

Friday, April 28

Stuart Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon at 310 Patrick Avenue.

New College Institute Board meeting at 9 a.m.

Book sale from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the basement of the Martinsville library.

Trail celebration to commemorate the opening of the newly enhanced trail system, 3 p.m. at DeHart Park in Woolwine.

“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players, 7 p.m. at the Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin Street, $15.

Saturday, April 29

Book sale from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the basement of the Martinsville Library.

Jonathon Bowling Memorial Ride starting at Patrick County High School. Event begins at 10 a.m., ride is at noon.

Joseph Martin commemoration at 1 p.m. at the Historic Henry County Courthouse uptown.

“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players, 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin Street, $15 at twcp.net.

Sunday, April 30

“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players, 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin Street, $15.

Monday, May 1

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park, 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.

Smith River Singers with Bassett High School Band concerts, 7 p.m., Galilean House of Worship, 5078 A.L. Philpott Highway featuring Broadway show tunes.

Saturday, May 6

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will kick off “Sounds on the Square,” at 7 p.m. on the Plaza of the Historic Henry County Courthouse with “The League of Ordinary Gentlemen.” Admission is free. Beginning at 5:30 P.M., Scuffle Hill Brewing Company will serve craft beers and food for sale. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.

Thursday, May 25

Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.