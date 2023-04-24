Community Calendar

Monday, April 24
City Council will hold a neighborhood meeting at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25
The Henry County Board of Supervisors meet at 3 p.m. and hold public hearings at 6 p.m.
Community listening session, 6-8 p.m. at the Bassett High School by The Harvest Foundation.
City Council meets at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26
Patrick & Henry Community College will host Administrative Professionals’ Day Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., in Frith Hall at P&HCC. Karen Garrett, PA-C, is the keynote speaker.
Thursday, April 27
Martinsville Kiwanis Club’s semiannual Pancake Day, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Broad Street Parking Lot. $7 in advance, $8 at the event.
Community listening session, 6-8 p.m. at Martinsville High School by The Harvest Foundation.
Friday, April 28
Stuart Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon at 310 Patrick Avenue.
New College Institute Board meeting at 9 a.m.
Book sale from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the basement of the Martinsville library.
Trail celebration to commemorate the opening of the newly enhanced trail system, 3 p.m. at DeHart Park in Woolwine.
“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players, 7 p.m. at the Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin Street, $15.
Saturday, April 29
Book sale from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the basement of the Martinsville Library.
Jonathon Bowling Memorial Ride starting at Patrick County High School. Event begins at 10 a.m., ride is at noon.
Joseph Martin commemoration at 1 p.m. at the Historic Henry County Courthouse uptown.
“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players, 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin Street, $15 at twcp.net.
Sunday, April 30
“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players, 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin Street, $15.
Monday, May 1
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park, 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.
Smith River Singers with Bassett High School Band concerts, 7 p.m., Galilean House of Worship, 5078 A.L. Philpott Highway featuring Broadway show tunes.
Saturday, May 6
The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will kick off “Sounds on the Square,” at 7 p.m. on the Plaza of the Historic Henry County Courthouse with “The League of Ordinary Gentlemen.” Admission is free. Beginning at 5:30 P.M., Scuffle Hill Brewing Company will serve craft beers and food for sale. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.
Thursday, May 25
Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.