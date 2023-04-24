Tuesday, April 25, 2023
HomeDailiesCommunity Calendar
Dailies

Community Calendar

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
3187

Monday, April 24

City Council will hold a neighborhood meeting at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25

The Henry County Board of Supervisors meet at 3 p.m. and hold public hearings at 6 p.m.

Community listening session, 6-8 p.m. at the Bassett High School by The Harvest Foundation.

City Council meets at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 26

Patrick & Henry Community College will host Administrative Professionals’ Day Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., in Frith Hall at P&HCC. Karen Garrett, PA-C, is the keynote speaker.

Thursday, April 27

Martinsville Kiwanis Club’s semiannual Pancake Day, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Broad Street Parking Lot. $7 in advance, $8 at the event.

Community listening session, 6-8 p.m. at Martinsville High School by The Harvest Foundation.

Friday, April 28

Stuart Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon at 310 Patrick Avenue.

New College Institute Board meeting at 9 a.m.

Book sale from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the basement of the Martinsville library.

Trail celebration to commemorate the opening of the newly enhanced trail system, 3 p.m. at DeHart Park in Woolwine.

“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players, 7 p.m. at the Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin Street, $15.

Saturday, April 29

Book sale from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the basement of the Martinsville Library.

Jonathon Bowling Memorial Ride starting at Patrick County High School. Event begins at 10 a.m., ride is at noon.

Joseph Martin commemoration at 1 p.m. at the Historic Henry County Courthouse uptown.

“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players, 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin Street, $15 at twcp.net.

Sunday, April 30

“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players, 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin Street, $15.

Monday, May 1

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park, 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.

Smith River Singers with Bassett High School Band concerts, 7 p.m., Galilean House of Worship, 5078 A.L. Philpott Highway featuring Broadway show tunes.

Saturday, May 6

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will kick off “Sounds on the Square,” at 7 p.m. on the Plaza of the Historic Henry County Courthouse with “The League of Ordinary Gentlemen.” Admission is free. Beginning at 5:30 P.M., Scuffle Hill Brewing Company will serve craft beers and food for sale. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.

Thursday, May 25

Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.

Previous article
Obituaries
Next article
Sunny and 65 today
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Local scoreboard

Dailies

Sunny and 65 today

Dailies

Obituaries

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE