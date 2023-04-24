HomeNewsEntertainmentGabrielle Union executive producing, starring in 'Pretty Little Wife' for Amazon Studios
Gabrielle Union executive producing, starring in ‘Pretty Little Wife’ for Amazon Studios

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Gabrielle Union will star in and executive produce a series adaptation of Darby Kane’s bestseller, Pretty Little Wife, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Produced by A+E and Amazon Studios, the project is being described as a “cat-and-mouse thriller with a pulpy edge and some sexy soap.”

It centers on “two brilliant — and very different — Black women: Lily, the pretty little wife suspected of murdering her husband, and Ginny, the detective on the case. Upon entering each other’s lives, they begin to crack open each other’s façade to reveal what really lies beneath.”

Union will play Lily, the wife suspected of the crime, and will produce through her I’ll Have Another Production shingle.

Meredith Lavender, a veteran of HBO’s The Flight Attendant, and Nashville‘s Marcie Ulin are co-writing and co-producing, along with The Good Lord Bird‘s Kristen SaBerre.

