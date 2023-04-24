Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

Jimmy Donald Chambers, 82, of Collinsville, died Friday. The burial will be at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, at Roselawn Burial Park.

Mark Wesley Eanes, 63, of Bassett, died April 20. A Memorial service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. The family will receive friends immediately following the service for one hour.

Lula Finney, 69, of Martinsville, died Friday. A funeral service will be Sunday, at Mt. Olive Christian Church, at 2 p.m. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Retired Judge J. Frank Greenwalt died on May 10 last year. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, at 1:30 p.m. in the Martinsville General District courtroom in the City Municipal Building.

Caroline Babb Young, 84, of Martinsville, died Thursday. Friends will be received at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday followed by graveside services at 1 p.m. at Roselawn Burial Park. Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home is in charge.

