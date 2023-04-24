HomeNewsEntertainmentPatti LuPone disses Kim Kardashian's bow on 'American Horror Story'
Entertainment

Patti LuPone disses Kim Kardashian’s bow on ‘American Horror Story’

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
15
Bravo/Charles Skykes

Bringing back a New Year’s Eve segment he shared with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Watch What Happens Live! host Andy Cohen on Sunday night quizzed outspoken Broadway legend Patti LuPone about what she thinks about Kim Kardashian‘s upcoming acting turn.

The segment “Do They Give A Damn?” had LuPone answering emphatically, “Yes, I do!” regarding Kim’s forthcoming starring role on American Horror Story.

Cohen said, “You don’t like it, do you?”

“No, I don’t,” she seethed. Cohen asked if it’s because it’s taking away a role from someone else.

“From actors,” she says. “Excuse me, excuse me, Kim. You know, what are you doing with your life? Don’t get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington,” LuPone said sarcastically, a reference to Noël Coward’s 1935 song of the same name.

For his part, her partner in the game, fellow Tony winner John Leguizamo, said, “Whatever she said, I double the emotion!”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Police issue warrant for former ‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera in connection to alleged assault
Next article
Obituaries
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service
High pressure will maintain primarily dry and seasonal weather today. The high will gradually shift to off the southeast coast this weekend while a front moves in from the northwest. This will be our next bonafide opportunity for showers and thunderstorm, especially by Monday.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.