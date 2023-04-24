Texas authorities investigate mysterious cases of dead, mutilated cows

Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Mysterious cases of dead, mutilated cattle along a Texas highway has left local authorities puzzled.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said last week that its deputies were investigating the death of a 6-year-old longhorn-cross cow on a ranch when “five other similar occurrences” were reported along the area of Texas State Highway OSR, near the eastern city of College Station, spanning Madison, Brazos and Robertson counties.

“Each incident occurred in different locations, pastures, and herds,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post on April 19. “Multiple similar incidents have been reported across the United States and we are actively coordinating with other agencies to find answers.”

The 6-year-old cow was found dead lying on one side with a “straight, clean cut, with apparent precision,” removing the hide around the exposed side of its mouth, according to the sheriff’s office. The animal’s “tongue was also completely removed,” the sheriff’s office said.

Five other cows — four adults and a yearling — were found in the same condition, except two also had circular cuts “made with the same precision” to remove additional external organs, according to the sheriff’s office.

In all six cases, the sheriff’s office said there were no blood spills or signs of struggle. The grass around the deceased animals was also undisturbed and there were no noticeable footprints or tire tracks in the area, authorities said. Neither predators nor birds scavenged the remains, leaving the bodies to “decay untouched for several weeks,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The cause of death of all six cows remains unknown and under investigation. The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment on Monday.

Anyone with information on the cases or who observes any similar occurrences is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 936-348-2755.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.