HomeNewsEntertainmentTony Robbins, bongos and more: Matthew McConaughey introduces "immersive learning experience" 'Roadmaps'
Entertainment

Tony Robbins, bongos and more: Matthew McConaughey introduces “immersive learning experience” ‘Roadmaps’

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
29
ABC

Matthew McConaughey, who in 2020 published his New York Times bestseller Greenlights, top-lined a marathon self-help session called The Art of Livin‘ on Monday, in which he introduced an “immersive learning experience” he calls Roadmaps.

The Oscar-winning actor turned into something of a televangelist, as he began by chronicling his journey after finding fame with A Time to Kill. Seemingly famous overnight, he confessed he sought out some kind of clarity by taking a 13-mile hike to a monastery, where he unloaded all of his sins, fears and anxieties to one of the monks. McConaughey was relieved when the monk’s only response was, “Me too.”

The story was meant to show that everybody has something holding them back, and his lesson on Monday was to “work out what the hell we’re doing there, and how we get where we really wanna go.”

It was also to announce his program, which was advertised as a $3,961 package of courses, available for the low price of $397 for those who attended the virtual seminar. The price included 50 meals donated to Feeding America.

Guests including Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi and Marie Forleo each spoke at length, with McConaughey checking in with attendees commenting on the chat, with a laugh track sweetening the proceedings.

Oh, and he played bongos — clothed, this time. In fact, during a technical glitch, he vamped by singing a song about his headline-making 1999 naked bongo-playing arrest in Austin, Texas. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Gabrielle Union executive producing, starring in ‘Pretty Little Wife’ for Amazon Studios
Next article
Police issue warrant for former ‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera in connection to alleged assault
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service
High pressure will maintain primarily dry and seasonal weather today. The high will gradually shift to off the southeast coast this weekend while a front moves in from the northwest. This will be our next bonafide opportunity for showers and thunderstorm, especially by Monday.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.