Jason Koerner/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — TV host Tucker Carlson and Fox News have “agreed to part ways,” Fox said in a statement Monday.

The news comes nearly one week after the $787.5 million settlement agreement between Fox and Dominion Voting Systems. Dominion’s suit had accused Fox News of recklessly airing false election claims and conspiracy theories in the wake of the 2020 presidential election.

Story developing…

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.