Sunny and 65 today

National Weather Service

Forecast discussion:

High pressure and colder air over the central United States will move slowly east through Tuesday. A cold front over the Deep South and southern Plains will spread rain into the region Tuesday night and Wednesday. The weather pattern looks cool and wet for the end of the week.

In the forecast:

Sunny with a high of 65 today, mostly clear tonight with a low of 35, and mostly sunny and 64 on Tuesday. Clouds will move in Tuesday night with a low of 41 and Wednesday will bring a 50% chance of showers with a high of 62. The chance of showers remains at 50% Wednesday night with a low of 44.