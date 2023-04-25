First photos of evacuation of US embassy in Sudan released by US military

Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maria A. Olvera Tristán via U.S Navy

(WASHINGTON) — U.S. military officials released two handout photos of the evacuation of the U.S. embassy staff from Sudan, marking the first official view of evacuees landing at Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti.

The photos, taken by Navy and Air Force photographers, show staffers arriving at an airfield in Djibouti, the first stop as embassy workers fled the war-torn country.

One photo shows John T. Godfrey, the U.S. ambassador, being greeted by Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, the general in charge of U.S. forces in Djibouti. In the other, two people hug on the tarmac with a plane wing visible behind them.

U.S. Africa Command released the images, which were dated April 23, 2023.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.