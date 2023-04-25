Tuesday, April 25, 2023
HomeNewsWorldFirst photos of evacuation of US embassy in Sudan released by US...
World

First photos of evacuation of US embassy in Sudan released by US military

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
12
Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maria A. Olvera Tristán via U.S Navy

(WASHINGTON) — U.S. military officials released two handout photos of the evacuation of the U.S. embassy staff from Sudan, marking the first official view of evacuees landing at Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti.

The photos, taken by Navy and Air Force photographers, show staffers arriving at an airfield in Djibouti, the first stop as embassy workers fled the war-torn country.

One photo shows John T. Godfrey, the U.S. ambassador, being greeted by Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, the general in charge of U.S. forces in Djibouti. In the other, two people hug on the tarmac with a plane wing visible behind them.

U.S. Africa Command released the images, which were dated April 23, 2023.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
High-yield savings accounts surge amid shaky stock market, experts say
Next article
In Brief: Oscars date set for 2024, and more
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE